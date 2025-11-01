AlphaTime Acquisition Corp. $ATMC Shares Sold by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of AlphaTime Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ATMC – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,267 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned about 5.29% of AlphaTime Acquisition worth $2,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AlphaTime Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

AlphaTime Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ:ATMC opened at $12.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.96. AlphaTime Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $11.28 and a 1-year high of $13.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of AlphaTime Acquisition in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Sell”.

AlphaTime Acquisition Profile

AlphaTime Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

