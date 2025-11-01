Wolverine Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Stellar V Capital Corp. $SVCC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stellar V Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SVCC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 249,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,553,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned about 1.15% of Stellar V Capital as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Gritstone Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stellar V Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,380,000.

Get Stellar V Capital alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Stellar V Capital in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Sell”.

Stellar V Capital Price Performance

Shares of SVCC stock opened at $10.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $223.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.62. Stellar V Capital Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.95 and a twelve month high of $10.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.32.

Stellar V Capital (NASDAQ:SVCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter.

Stellar V Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

We are a blank check company incorporated on July 12, 2024 as a Cayman Islands exempted company for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. We have not selected any specific business combination target, and we have not, nor has anyone on our behalf, engaged in any substantive discussions, directly or indirectly, with any business combination target with respect to an initial business combination with us.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SVCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stellar V Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SVCC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stellar V Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellar V Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.