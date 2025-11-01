Earned Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $281,000 in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Earned Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TSM. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 16,500.0% during the first quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC now owns 6,707,064 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,113,373,000 after acquiring an additional 6,666,660 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 55.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,306,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,872,814,000 after acquiring an additional 6,180,445 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter worth $482,676,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 36.8% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,509,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,578,499,000 after acquiring an additional 2,559,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 31.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,864,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,471,426,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121,758 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of TSM stock opened at $300.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $274.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $232.16. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a one year low of $134.25 and a one year high of $311.37.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $32.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $951.89 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 43.72% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 11th will be paid a $0.8348 dividend. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 11th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 26.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TSM. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $371.67.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

