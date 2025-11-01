Earned Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. $CHT

Earned Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 1,083.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom in the 1st quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom in the 1st quarter worth about $120,000. Institutional investors own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CHT opened at $42.61 on Friday. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. has a one year low of $36.61 and a one year high of $47.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.05 billion, a PE ratio of 27.85 and a beta of 0.26.

Chunghwa Telecom ( NYSE:CHT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. Chunghwa Telecom had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.92 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Chunghwa Telecom in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Taiwan and internationally. It operates through Consumer Business, Enterprise Business, International Business, and Others segments. The company offers local, domestic long distance, and international long distance fixed-line telephone services; mobile services such as prepaid and postpaid plans; broadband plans; and internet and data services.

