Comparing GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) and Storage Computer (OTCMKTS:SOSO)

GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Free Report) and Storage Computer (OTCMKTS:SOSO – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares GSI Technology and Storage Computer”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GSI Technology $22.13 million 11.95 -$10.64 million ($0.44) -20.66 Storage Computer N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Profitability

Storage Computer has lower revenue, but higher earnings than GSI Technology.

This table compares GSI Technology and Storage Computer’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GSI Technology -62.96% -43.27% -30.07% Storage Computer N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

33.2% of GSI Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.4% of GSI Technology shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 26.7% of Storage Computer shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for GSI Technology and Storage Computer, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GSI Technology 1 0 0 0 1.00 Storage Computer 0 0 0 0 0.00

Given Storage Computer’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Storage Computer is more favorable than GSI Technology.

Summary

Storage Computer beats GSI Technology on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GSI Technology

GSI Technology, Inc. designs, develops, and markets semiconductor memory solutions to networking, industrial, medical, aerospace, and military customers in the United States, China, Singapore, Germany, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers associative processing unit products, which are focuses on applications using similarity search in visual search queries for ecommerce, computer vision, drug discovery, cyber security, and service markets. The company also provides static random access memory (SRAM) products, such as SyncBurst for microprocessor cache and other applications; No Bus Turnaround SRAMs to address the needs of networking and telecom applications; SigmaQuad and SigmaDDR products for density and random transaction rate requirements of networking and telecom applications; Low Latency DRAMs, a solution for advanced data networking applications; Asynchronous, a main memory for small cache-less embedded processors for industrial electronics, measurement systems and cost-sensitive networking equipment, and other applications; and specialty SRAMs. In addition, it offers radiation-hardened and radiation-tolerant SRAMs for military/defense and aerospace applications, such as networking satellites and missiles. The company's products are used as components in its original equipment manufacturer customers' products, including routers, switches, and other networking and telecommunications products; military and aerospace applications, such as radar and guidance systems and satellites; test and measurement applications consisting of high-speed testers; automotive applications comprising smart cruise control; medical applications, including ultrasound and CAT scan equipment; and audio/video processing. It markets its products through a network of independent sales representatives and distributors. GSI Technology, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

About Storage Computer

Storage Computer Corporation develops data storage software solutions. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is based in Nashua, New Hampshire.

