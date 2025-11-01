1,180 Shares in Cigna Group $CI Acquired by Syverson Strege & Co

Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in shares of Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,180 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CI. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Cigna Group by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,736 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Cigna Group by 11.3% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 5,774 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc increased its position in Cigna Group by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 885 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Cigna Group by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,208 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Cigna Group by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cigna Group Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $244.67 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $297.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $306.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Cigna Group has a 52 week low of $240.67 and a 52 week high of $350.00. The company has a market cap of $65.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.45.

Cigna Group Announces Dividend

Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The health services provider reported $7.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $69.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.40 billion. Cigna Group had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 1.92%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.51 earnings per share. Cigna Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 29.600- EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cigna Group will post 29.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 4th will be given a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. Cigna Group’s payout ratio is presently 32.97%.

Insider Transactions at Cigna Group

In other news, insider Brian C. Evanko sold 5,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $1,610,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 51,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,354,600. The trade was a 9.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nicole S. Jones sold 28,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $8,557,800.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 25,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,694,400. This represents a 52.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CI. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cigna Group in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective (down from $388.00) on shares of Cigna Group in a report on Monday, August 4th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of Cigna Group from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Cigna Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Cigna Group from $340.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $363.33.

Cigna Group Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

