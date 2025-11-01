Rede Wealth LLC Raises Position in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF $EQAL

Rede Wealth LLC raised its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQAL – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,769 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the quarter. Rede Wealth LLC owned 0.06% of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $2,333,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 12.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after acquiring an additional 4,510 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,219,000. Lunt Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 235.6% in the second quarter. Lunt Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after acquiring an additional 32,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 9.9% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF Stock Up 0.6%

EQAL stock opened at $51.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $677.93 million, a PE ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.98 and a 200-day moving average of $49.72. Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $40.85 and a 12-month high of $52.98.

About Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF

The Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (EQAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Equal Weight index. The fund tracks an index of the 1,000 largest US stocks. Each sector receives equal weight, and each stock within a sector receives equal weight. EQAL was launched on Dec 23, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

