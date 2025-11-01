Rede Wealth LLC Sells 315 Shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF $NULV

Rede Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. Rede Wealth LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 20.6% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,310,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,080,000 after acquiring an additional 223,762 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 808,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,727,000 after buying an additional 43,495 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 346,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,512,000 after buying an additional 3,552 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 324,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,129,000 after buying an additional 15,251 shares during the period. Finally, Eastern Bank increased its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 120.9% in the 1st quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 306,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,391,000 after buying an additional 167,498 shares during the period.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $44.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.89. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $35.41 and a 52-week high of $43.39.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

