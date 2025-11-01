IPH Limited (OTCMKTS:IPHLF) Short Interest Update

IPH Limited (OTCMKTS:IPHLF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 205,500 shares, a growth of 143.8% from the September 30th total of 84,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

IPH Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:IPHLF opened at $4.42 on Friday. IPH has a 52 week low of $4.42 and a 52 week high of $5.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.42 and a 200 day moving average of $4.42.

IPH Company Profile

IPH Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides intellectual property (IP) services and products in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Intellectual Property Services Australia & New Zealand, Intellectual Property Services Asia, Intellectual Property Services Canada, and Adjacent Businesses.

