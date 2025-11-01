Kovack Advisors Inc. Buys New Shares in D-Wave Quantum Inc. $QBTS

Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 104,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of D-Wave Quantum by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 88,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 21,332 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of D-Wave Quantum by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,538 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in D-Wave Quantum by 1,213.2% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 6,066 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in D-Wave Quantum during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,129,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in D-Wave Quantum by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 164,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 53,286 shares during the period. 42.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of D-Wave Quantum stock opened at $36.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a PE ratio of -35.20 and a beta of 1.49. D-Wave Quantum Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.98 and a twelve month high of $46.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.73. The company has a current ratio of 42.99, a quick ratio of 42.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

D-Wave Quantum ( NYSE:QBTS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 million. D-Wave Quantum had a negative net margin of 1,263.92% and a negative return on equity of 118.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that D-Wave Quantum Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other D-Wave Quantum news, Director John D. Dilullo sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total value of $143,440.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 36,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $650,769.35. This trade represents a 18.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John M. Markovich sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,558,753 shares in the company, valued at $28,057,554. This trade represents a 6.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 207,363 shares of company stock valued at $4,659,478. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on QBTS. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on D-Wave Quantum in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on D-Wave Quantum in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded D-Wave Quantum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.27.

D-Wave Quantum Inc develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

