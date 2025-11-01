Zedge, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) Short Interest Up 147.2% in October

Zedge, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 13,100 shares, a growth of 147.2% from the September 30th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 43,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Zedge Price Performance

Shares of Zedge stock opened at $2.52 on Friday. Zedge has a 1 year low of $1.73 and a 1 year high of $4.89. The company has a market capitalization of $31.45 million, a P/E ratio of -14.82 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.15.

Zedge Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 7th. Investors of record on Friday, October 24th will be given a dividend of $0.016 per share. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 24th. Zedge’s payout ratio is currently -8.96%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Zedge Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zedge during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $322,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zedge during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zedge during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Heron Bay Capital Management raised its position in shares of Zedge by 285.0% during the 2nd quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 87,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 65,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC raised its position in shares of Zedge by 274.9% during the 3rd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 45,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 33,488 shares during the last quarter. 29.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zedge, Inc builds digital marketplaces and competitive games around content that people use to express themselves. It offers the Zedge Ringtones and Wallpapers app, a freemium digital content marketplace that provides a wide array of mobile personalization content, including mobile phone wallpapers, video wallpapers, ringtones, and notification sounds.

