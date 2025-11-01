Zedge, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) Short Interest Up 147.2% in October

Zedge, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 13,100 shares, a growth of 147.2% from the September 30th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 43,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Zedge Price Performance
Shares of Zedge stock opened at $2.52 on Friday. Zedge has a 1 year low of $1.73 and a 1 year high of $4.89. The company has a market capitalization of $31.45 million, a P/E ratio of -14.82 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.15.
Zedge Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 7th. Investors of record on Friday, October 24th will be given a dividend of $0.016 per share. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 24th. Zedge’s payout ratio is currently -8.96%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Zedge Company Profile
Zedge, Inc builds digital marketplaces and competitive games around content that people use to express themselves. It offers the Zedge Ringtones and Wallpapers app, a freemium digital content marketplace that provides a wide array of mobile personalization content, including mobile phone wallpapers, video wallpapers, ringtones, and notification sounds.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Zedge
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- Amazon Earnings: 3 Catalysts That Could Drive Shares to $300
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Why Chipotle Stock May Bounce After a Brutal Sell-Off
- What is a support level?
- Why VGT May Be a Smarter Bet Than Chasing Individual Tech Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Zedge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zedge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.