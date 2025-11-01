iShares U.S. Technology ETF $IYW Shares Acquired by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 54.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $1,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,335,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $749,354,000 after buying an additional 224,438 shares during the last quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 4,528,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $636,019,000 after buying an additional 192,008 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 113.3% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,021,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $143,521,000 after buying an additional 542,816 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 945,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $132,750,000 after buying an additional 72,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 703,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $98,762,000 after buying an additional 10,647 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYW opened at $207.92 on Friday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $117.55 and a fifty-two week high of $211.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.94. The company has a market cap of $22.20 billion, a PE ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 1.23.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

