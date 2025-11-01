Seaport Res Ptn Has Bullish Outlook for Alphabet Q4 Earnings

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn raised their Q4 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Alphabet in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 30th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Kessler now anticipates that the information services provider will earn $2.58 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.51. The consensus estimate for Alphabet’s current full-year earnings is $8.90 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q1 2026 earnings at $2.49 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.61 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.74 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.96 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $10.79 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $12.25 EPS.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $102.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.90 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 36.08% and a net margin of 32.23%.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho set a $325.00 target price on Alphabet in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective (up previously from $265.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday. Citizens Jmp raised their target price on Alphabet from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $301.98.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $281.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $244.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.68. Alphabet has a 1 year low of $140.53 and a 1 year high of $291.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.00.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.50, for a total transaction of $8,108,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,397,392 shares in the company, valued at $598,149,304. This trade represents a 1.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $680,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 17,293 shares in the company, valued at $4,236,785. The trade was a 13.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 246,150 shares of company stock valued at $55,805,379. Insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Alphabet

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 110,330 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,886,000 after buying an additional 4,110 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,930 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Alphabet by 2.0% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 305,027 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,169,000 after acquiring an additional 5,892 shares during the last quarter. Victrix Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.9% in the first quarter. Victrix Investment Advisors now owns 45,301 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,849,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 17.8% in the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 63,325 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,793,000 after buying an additional 9,549 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

