AMG National Trust Bank Increases Stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF $VV

AMG National Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 28.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,097 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,130,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,120,951,000 after acquiring an additional 213,730 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,480,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,497,000 after acquiring an additional 34,057 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,663,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,607,000 after acquiring an additional 52,878 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,545,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,820,000 after acquiring an additional 193,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 1,075,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,434,000 after acquiring an additional 45,041 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA VV opened at $315.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $306.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $287.18. The company has a market cap of $47.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $221.40 and a 52-week high of $318.84.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

