Earned Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $240,000 in Ferrovial SE $FER

Earned Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferrovial SE (NASDAQ:FER – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Ferrovial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $150,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferrovial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $274,000. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ferrovial by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 6,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ferrovial by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Ferrovial by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. 22.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on FER. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Ferrovial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Ferrovial in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Ferrovial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FER opened at $61.73 on Friday. Ferrovial SE has a 52-week low of $37.93 and a 52-week high of $65.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.99.

Ferrovial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 27th will be given a $0.4769 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 27th.

Ferrovial Company Profile

Ferrovial SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, construction, financing, operation, and maintenance of transport infrastructure and urban services internationally. It operates through four segments: Construction, Toll Roads, Airports, and Energy Infrastructures and Mobility. The company designs and executes various public and private works, including the construction of public infrastructure; and develops, finances, and operates toll roads.

