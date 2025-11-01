Earned Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 3,197 Shares of Carnival Corporation $CCL

Earned Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,197 shares during the quarter. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carnival were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCL. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Carnival during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new stake in Carnival during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Carnival during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in Carnival during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in Carnival during the first quarter worth about $35,000. 67.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Sir Jonathon Band sold 12,500 shares of Carnival stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $371,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 64,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,916,078.50. The trade was a 16.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CCL opened at $28.84 on Friday. Carnival Corporation has a 1 year low of $15.07 and a 1 year high of $32.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.08 and a 200-day moving average of $26.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.68.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 29th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.11. Carnival had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 27.86%. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. Carnival’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Carnival has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.230-0.230 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.140-2.140 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carnival Corporation will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on CCL shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Carnival from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Carnival from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 4th. Melius Research raised their price target on shares of Carnival from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Carnival from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

