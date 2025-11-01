Earned Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 10,311 Shares of Banco Santander, S.A. $SAN

Earned Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Free Report) by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,528 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,311 shares during the quarter. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Foster Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Banco Santander by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 17,458 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Banco Santander by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 33,942 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. May Hill Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Banco Santander by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. May Hill Capital LLC now owns 24,166 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 2,249 shares in the last quarter. CogentBlue Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Banco Santander by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. CogentBlue Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,736 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 2,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Banco Santander by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 13,495 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SAN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Banco Santander presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Banco Santander Stock Down 0.7%

SAN stock opened at $10.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.94 and a 200 day moving average of $8.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.02. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 52 week low of $4.43 and a 52 week high of $10.50.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $17.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.32 billion. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 17.90%. Banco Santander has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Banco Santander Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 6th. Investors of record on Friday, October 31st will be paid a $0.0956 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 31st. This represents a yield of 263.0%. Banco Santander’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.21%.

About Banco Santander

Banco Santander, SA provides various financial services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments. It offers demand and time deposits, mutual funds, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, loans, and various financing solutions; and project finance, debt capital markets, global transaction banking, and corporate finance services.

Further Reading

