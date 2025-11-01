First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$23.94 and traded as high as C$29.63. First Quantum Minerals shares last traded at C$29.12, with a volume of 3,164,815 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have weighed in on FM shares. Desjardins boosted their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Stifel Canada upgraded First Quantum Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$26.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$27.30 to C$38.00 in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$33.80.
First Quantum Minerals Price Performance
First Quantum Minerals Company Profile
First Quantum Minerals Ltd is a diversified mining company. The company’s principal activities include mineral exploration, mine engineering and construction, and development and mining operations. The firm produces copper in concentrate, copper anode, copper cathode, nickel, gold, zinc, silver, acid, and pyrite.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than First Quantum Minerals
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Amazon Earnings: 3 Catalysts That Could Drive Shares to $300
- How to start investing in penny stocks
- Why Chipotle Stock May Bounce After a Brutal Sell-Off
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Why VGT May Be a Smarter Bet Than Chasing Individual Tech Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.