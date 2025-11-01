Earned Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. $ABNB

Earned Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 50.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,812 shares during the quarter. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its position in Airbnb by 42.8% during the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 16,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after acquiring an additional 5,060 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in Airbnb by 74.8% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 20,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after acquiring an additional 8,780 shares during the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd increased its position in Airbnb by 53.1% during the first quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 18,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after acquiring an additional 6,579 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Airbnb by 52.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,457,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,590,000 after acquiring an additional 850,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, York GP Ltd. purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the second quarter valued at $6,617,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 236,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.36, for a total transaction of $29,584,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 15 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,880.40. This represents a 99.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Elinor Mertz sold 12,184 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.65, for a total value of $1,555,287.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 444,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,685,535.50. The trade was a 2.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,682,160 shares of company stock valued at $210,262,707. 27.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Airbnb in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Airbnb in a report on Monday, September 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $151.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Airbnb from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 11th. UBS Group cut their price target on Airbnb from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $110.00 price target on Airbnb and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Airbnb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.70.

Airbnb Stock Up 0.2%

NASDAQ ABNB opened at $126.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $78.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $124.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.36. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.88 and a twelve month high of $163.93.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 32.19% and a net margin of 22.67%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

