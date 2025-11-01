1,000 Shares in Triumph Financial, Inc. $TFIN Bought by Creekmur Asset Management LLC

Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Triumph Financial by 48.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Triumph Financial by 84.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Triumph Financial in the first quarter worth about $231,000. Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in shares of Triumph Financial by 5.0% in the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 5,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of Triumph Financial by 26.9% in the second quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 5,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Financial Price Performance

Shares of Triumph Financial stock opened at $54.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.59 and a beta of 1.31. Triumph Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.90 and a 52 week high of $110.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TFIN shares. Stephens boosted their price objective on Triumph Financial from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. B. Riley raised shares of Triumph Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Triumph Financial in a report on Thursday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Triumph Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.00.

Insider Transactions at Triumph Financial

In related news, EVP Adam D. Nelson sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.39, for a total value of $211,365.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 27,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,680,774.48. The trade was a 11.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron P. Graft sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total value of $391,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 144,558 shares in the company, valued at $8,699,500.44. This represents a 4.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 5.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Triumph Financial Company Profile

Triumph Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various payments, factoring, and banking services in the United States. It operates through Banking, Factoring, and Payments segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market and certificates of deposit; and loan products, such as commercial real estate, land, commercial construction and land development, residential real estate, commercial agriculture, and consumer loans, as well as commercial and industrial loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, business loans for working capital and operational purposes, and liquid credit loans.

