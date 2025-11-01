CO2 Solutions (CVE:CST) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

CO2 Solutions Inc (CVE:CST – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.04 and traded as low as C$0.04. CO2 Solutions shares last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 37,000 shares trading hands.
CO2 Solutions Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.39 million and a P/E ratio of -0.85.
About CO2 Solutions
CO2 Solutions Inc develops proprietary technologies for the capture and production of carbon dioxide (CO2) in Canada, the United States, and Europe. It focuses on commercializing an enzyme-based technology for efficient CO2 capture from various industrial flue gasses for reuse or sequestration. The company's technology has various industrial applications, such as enhanced oil recovery, oil and gas, pulp and paper, water treatment, cement, beverage carbonation, greenhouses, and other uses.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than CO2 Solutions
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Amazon Earnings: 3 Catalysts That Could Drive Shares to $300
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Why Chipotle Stock May Bounce After a Brutal Sell-Off
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Why VGT May Be a Smarter Bet Than Chasing Individual Tech Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for CO2 Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CO2 Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.