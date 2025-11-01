Kovack Advisors Inc. Sells 6,477 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF $IUSG

Kovack Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 51.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,477 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IUSG. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 192.5% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 26,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,437,000 after purchasing an additional 17,638 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $608,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 26,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $351,000.

NASDAQ IUSG opened at $169.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.52 and a beta of 1.11. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a one year low of $108.91 and a one year high of $172.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $163.33 and its 200-day moving average is $151.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th were paid a $0.2487 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. This is an increase from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

