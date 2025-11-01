Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) Earns “Sell (D)” Rating from Weiss Ratings

Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sell (d)” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Weiss Ratings in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Weiss Ratings reports.
Separately, Zacks Research cut Ecopetrol from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $11.75.
Ecopetrol Stock Up 0.8%
Institutional Trading of Ecopetrol
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ecopetrol during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ecopetrol during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Ecopetrol during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ecopetrol in the 2nd quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecopetrol in the 2nd quarter worth $104,000.
Ecopetrol Company Profile
Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated energy company. The company operates through four segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels; and Electric Power Transmission and Toll Roads Concessions. It engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas; transportation of crude oil, motor fuels, fuel oil, and other refined products, including diesel, jet, and biofuels; processing and refining crude oil; distribution of natural gas and LPG; sale of refined and petrochemical products; supplying of electric power transmission services; design, development, construction, operation, and maintenance of road and energy infrastructure projects; and supplying of information technology and telecommunications services.
