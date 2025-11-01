Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYS) Stock Price Expected to Rise, HC Wainwright Analyst Says

Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYS – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by analysts at HC Wainwright from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 27.26% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Mineralys Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics from $32.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics from $15.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics from $26.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mineralys Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.17.

Mineralys Therapeutics Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of Mineralys Therapeutics stock opened at $40.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of -11.48 and a beta of 0.40. Mineralys Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $8.24 and a twelve month high of $44.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.00.

Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.12. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mineralys Therapeutics will post -4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mineralys Therapeutics

In other news, Director Srinivas Akkaraju purchased 588,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.50 per share, for a total transaction of $14,999,992.50. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 588,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,999,992.50. This represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jon Congleton sold 15,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.67, for a total transaction of $644,317.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 831,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,471,784.35. This represents a 1.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 58,959 shares of company stock worth $2,098,393. Insiders own 25.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Mineralys Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MLYS. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics by 297.5% during the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics by 51.0% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics by 42.8% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

About Mineralys Therapeutics

Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops therapies for the treatment of hypertension and chronic kidney diseases. It clinical-stage product candidate is lorundrostat, a proprietary, orally administered, highly selective aldosterone synthase inhibitor for the treatment of cardiorenal conditions affected by abnormally elevated aldosterone.

