ETC 6 Meridian Hedged Equity Index Option Strategy (NYSEARCA:SIXH) Short Interest Update

ETC 6 Meridian Hedged Equity Index Option Strategy (NYSEARCA:SIXH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 15,400 shares, a growth of 148.4% from the September 30th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 30,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIXH. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ETC 6 Meridian Hedged Equity Index Option Strategy during the second quarter worth $74,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ETC 6 Meridian Hedged Equity Index Option Strategy during the second quarter worth $229,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ETC 6 Meridian Hedged Equity Index Option Strategy during the first quarter worth $352,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in ETC 6 Meridian Hedged Equity Index Option Strategy during the first quarter worth $1,272,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in ETC 6 Meridian Hedged Equity Index Option Strategy by 23.5% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 136,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,265,000 after buying an additional 26,103 shares in the last quarter.
ETC 6 Meridian Hedged Equity Index Option Strategy Stock Up 0.6%
ETC 6 Meridian Hedged Equity Index Option Strategy stock opened at $37.77 on Friday. ETC 6 Meridian Hedged Equity Index Option Strategy has a 52 week low of $35.00 and a 52 week high of $40.06. The company has a market capitalization of $485.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.55.
ETC 6 Meridian Hedged Equity Index Option Strategy Increases Dividend
About ETC 6 Meridian Hedged Equity Index Option Strategy
The ETC 6 Meridian Hedged Equity-Index Option Strategy ETF (SIXH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to US equities and sellscall options against SPY. SIXH was launched on May 11, 2020 and is managed by Meridian.
Featured Stories
