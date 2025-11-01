Short Interest in Otter Creek Focus Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:OCFS) Rises By 150.0%

Otter Creek Focus Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:OCFS – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,000 shares, a growth of 150.0% from the September 30th total of 400 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Otter Creek Focus Strategy ETF Price Performance

Otter Creek Focus Strategy ETF stock opened at $28.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.05 and its 200-day moving average is $26.64. The company has a market cap of $5.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.71 and a beta of 1.13. Otter Creek Focus Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $21.41 and a 12 month high of $28.84.

About Otter Creek Focus Strategy ETF

The Otter Creek Focus Strategy ETF (OCFS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in 20 to 35 US-listed, mid- and small-cap stocks selected using a fundamental approach. The fund seeks long-term capital appreciation. OCFS was launched on May 17, 2024 and is issued by Otter Creek.

