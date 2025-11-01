Mountview Estates (LON:MTVW) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Mountview Estates P.L.C. (LON:MTVW – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 9,882.69 and traded as low as GBX 9,524.81. Mountview Estates shares last traded at GBX 9,600, with a volume of 129 shares changing hands.

Mountview Estates Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 121.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.64. The firm has a market cap of £374.30 million, a PE ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 9,882.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 9,758.97.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Duncan M. Sinclair purchased 1,551 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 9,650 per share, with a total value of £149,671.50. Insiders have purchased a total of 2,626 shares of company stock worth $25,340,900 over the last quarter. 28.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mountview Estates Company Profile

Mountview Estates P.L.C., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property trading and investment activities in the United Kingdom. It owns and acquires tenanted residential properties; and sells such properties when it becomes vacant. The company trades in regulated, assured, assured shorthold, and life tenancy residential units, as well as freehold and leasehold ground rent units.

