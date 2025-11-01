SecureAlert (OTCMKTS:TRCK) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

SecureAlert Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRCK – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.34 and traded as low as $0.20. SecureAlert shares last traded at $0.27, with a volume of 34,971 shares traded.

SecureAlert Trading Down 27.4%

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 million, a PE ratio of -2.25 and a beta of -0.03.

SecureAlert (OTCMKTS:TRCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 8th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. SecureAlert had a negative return on equity of 11.46% and a negative net margin of 3.91%.The business had revenue of $9.09 million for the quarter.

About SecureAlert

Track Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets location tracking devices in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. The company's products include ReliAlert XC4, a GPS monitoring device; and ReliAlert XC 3, which enables agencies to track offender movements and communicate directly with offenders in real-time through on-board two/three-way voice communication technology.

