KCR Residential REIT (LON:KCR) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

KCR Residential REIT (LON:KCR – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 11.46 and traded as low as GBX 7.42. KCR Residential REIT shares last traded at GBX 7.42, with a volume of 40,000 shares changing hands.

KCR Residential REIT Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 11.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 10.79. The firm has a market cap of £3.58 million, a P/E ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.83, a quick ratio of 6.14 and a current ratio of 7.84.

KCR Residential REIT (LON:KCR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported GBX 0.79 EPS for the quarter. KCR Residential REIT had a negative net margin of 66.04% and a negative return on equity of 9.29%.

KCR Residential REIT Company Profile

KCR Residential REIT plc was admitted to AIM on the London Stock Exchange on 3 July 2015.

KCR’s objective is capitalise on its position as the first REIT specialising in residential property in the private rented sector (PRS) to build a substantial investment portfolio that generates secure income flow for shareholders through the acquisition of property SPVs.

Featured Stories

