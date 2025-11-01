Northern Graphite (CVE:NGC) Shares Up 25.7% – Still a Buy?

Northern Graphite Co. (CVE:NGC – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 25.7% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The stock traded as high as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.22. 511,438 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 214% from the average session volume of 162,760 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

Northern Graphite Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 318.09. The stock has a market cap of C$29.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of -0.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.16 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.13.

Northern Graphite Company Profile

Northern Graphite Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of graphite and other battery mineral properties in North America. The company holds 100% interests in the Bissett Creek graphite project located in southern Canada, which comprises Ontario mining lease number 109550 covering 565 hectares, and Ontario mining lease number 109335 covering 1,938 hectares; Lac-des-Îles graphite mine in Quebec; and the Mousseau West graphite project located in Quebec.

