Grizzly Discoveries (CVE:GZD) Trading Down 14.3% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Grizzly Discoveries Inc. (CVE:GZD – Get Free Report) were down 14.3% during trading on Saturday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 107,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 47% from the average daily volume of 72,737 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.
Grizzly Discoveries Stock Down 14.3%
The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.19 million, a PE ratio of -7.78 and a beta of -0.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.02.
Grizzly Discoveries Company Profile
Grizzly Discoveries Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metals properties Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, silver, and cobalt deposits. It holds 100% interests in Greenwood Project covering approximately 180,000 contiguous acres in South-central British Columbia; and the Robocop property comprising of five mineral claims that covers an area of 5,864 acres located in southeastern British Columbia.
