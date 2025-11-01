Short Interest in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO) Expands By 141.6%

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 36,000 shares, a growth of 141.6% from the September 30th total of 14,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GTO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 76.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,108,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,017,000 after purchasing an additional 481,544 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 45.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,070,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,175,000 after purchasing an additional 335,677 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 9.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,929,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,477,000 after purchasing an additional 257,405 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 183.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 397,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,659,000 after purchasing an additional 257,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richmond Investment Services LLC boosted its position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 752.2% in the second quarter. Richmond Investment Services LLC now owns 236,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,091,000 after purchasing an additional 208,785 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GTO opened at $47.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.86. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $45.46 and a 52-week high of $48.01.

About Invesco Total Return Bond ETF

The Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (GTO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with the ability to invest in any number of fixed income securities with varying credit ratings, countries, and durations. GTO was launched on Feb 10, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

