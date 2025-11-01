Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRFHF – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,718.28 and traded as low as $1,608.00. Fairfax Financial shares last traded at $1,623.50, with a volume of 1,942 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fairfax Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. National Bankshares restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fairfax Financial in a research note on Monday. Cormark lowered Fairfax Financial from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Fairfax Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 31st. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fairfax Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,500.00.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,718.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,701.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a current ratio of 4.20. The company has a market capitalization of $36.49 billion, a PE ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.80.

Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $61.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $60.25 by $1.36. Fairfax Financial had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 14.68%.The company had revenue of $9.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 billion. Analysts anticipate that Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. will post 166.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance and Reinsurance, Life insurance and Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

