AMG National Trust Bank Has $1.39 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF $EFG

AMG National Trust Bank grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,378 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $1,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EFG. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 53,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,227,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 50,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,882,000 after acquiring an additional 5,478 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 21,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Finally, SMART Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. SMART Wealth LLC now owns 3,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Up 20.4%

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock opened at $115.71 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.55. The stock has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $88.66 and a 12 month high of $113.16.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

