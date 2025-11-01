AMG National Trust Bank Acquires New Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. $SWK

AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 16,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 1,138.5% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. 1248 Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 830.4% in the 1st quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 160.5% in the 2nd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on SWK. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.10.

Stanley Black & Decker Trading Down 1.4%

NYSE SWK opened at $67.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.47. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.91 and a 52 week high of $96.75.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 7.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is currently 105.40%.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Outdoor and Industrial segments.

