AMG National Trust Bank Reduces Stock Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated $HBAN

AMG National Trust Bank cut its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,912 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $1,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HBAN. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 284,623 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,272,000 after purchasing an additional 4,886 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 163,883 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 207,884 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,120,000 after purchasing an additional 7,456 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 115,320 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 14,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 16,073 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. 80.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Marcy C. Hingst sold 41,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $739,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 299,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,388,498. This represents a 12.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HBAN. Wall Street Zen upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Stephens boosted their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, October 17th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Monday, October 20th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.82.

Shares of HBAN opened at $15.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12 month low of $11.91 and a 12 month high of $18.44.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 11th. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $469.00 million during the quarter. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 18.06%. On average, research analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 18th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 18th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.36%.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

