AMG National Trust Bank Acquires 3,047 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF $VONV

AMG National Trust Bank raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,335 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,047 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $3,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VONV. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 10,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF by 703.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 8,366 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 72,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,963,000 after acquiring an additional 6,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 68,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,453,000 after acquiring an additional 6,987 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VONV stock opened at $89.79 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $71.68 and a twelve month high of $91.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.64.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 24th were issued a $0.8094 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 190.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 24th.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

