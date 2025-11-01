AMG National Trust Bank Makes New $1.23 Million Investment in AGCO Corporation $AGCO

AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new position in AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,229,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AGCO. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AGCO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AGCO by 109.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of AGCO during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of AGCO in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group grew its holdings in shares of AGCO by 98.7% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Get AGCO alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AGCO news, SVP Luis Fernando Sartini Felli sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total value of $1,094,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 16,189 shares in the company, valued at $1,771,076.60. The trade was a 38.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 16.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on AGCO from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Wall Street Zen raised AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $119.00 price objective (up from $100.00) on shares of AGCO in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of AGCO in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on AGCO from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AGCO presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.33.

Get Our Latest Report on AGCO

AGCO Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AGCO opened at $102.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $108.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.67. AGCO Corporation has a one year low of $73.79 and a one year high of $121.16. The company has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.23.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.09. AGCO had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 0.98%.The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. AGCO has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.000-5.000 EPS. Analysts anticipate that AGCO Corporation will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AGCO announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, July 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to buy up to 12.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

AGCO Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. AGCO’s payout ratio is 86.57%.

AGCO Profile

(Free Report)

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.