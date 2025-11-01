AMG National Trust Bank Cuts Stake in Pfizer Inc. $PFE

AMG National Trust Bank lowered its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,039 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Curio Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 36,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. North Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PFE. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, September 28th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.24.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $24.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $140.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.55. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.92 and a 52 week high of $28.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.20. Pfizer had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The company had revenue of $14.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Pfizer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.100 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.49%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

