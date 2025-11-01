AMG National Trust Bank Sells 90 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc $PNC

AMG National Trust Bank trimmed its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PNC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,965,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,673,217,000 after acquiring an additional 248,252 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 26.1% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,502,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,670,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964,157 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,807,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $844,967,000 after purchasing an additional 24,588 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,056,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $713,063,000 after purchasing an additional 186,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,818,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $495,336,000 after buying an additional 830,440 shares during the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on PNC. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Wall Street Zen raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Citigroup boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Cfra Research raised The PNC Financial Services Group to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.47.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $182.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $71.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.10. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc has a 12 month low of $145.12 and a 12 month high of $216.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $195.95 and a 200-day moving average of $185.83.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.30. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 19.30%.The business had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 14th. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 43.93%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.97, for a total transaction of $201,927.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 27,335 shares in the company, valued at $5,110,824.95. This trade represents a 3.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

