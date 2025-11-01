Ennis (NYSE:EBF) CFO Vera Burnett Buys 1,000 Shares of Stock

Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF – Get Free Report) CFO Vera Burnett acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.51 per share, with a total value of $16,510.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 27,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,077.06. This represents a 3.73% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Ennis Stock Down 1.0%

Ennis stock opened at $16.39 on Friday. Ennis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.30 and a 52-week high of $22.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.81 and a 200-day moving average of $18.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $420.08 million, a P/E ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.45.

Ennis (NYSE:EBF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $98.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.00 million. Ennis had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 13.99%.

Ennis Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.1%. Ennis’s dividend payout ratio is 61.35%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBF. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Ennis during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Traub Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ennis during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ennis by 1,037.3% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Ennis during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Ennis by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EBF shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ennis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 11th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Ennis in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Ennis Company Profile

Ennis, Inc manufactures and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls, and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, 360º Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Ad Concepts, FormSource Limited, Star Award Ribbon Company, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Independent Printing, Hoosier Data Forms, Hayes Graphics, Wright Business Graphics, Wright 360, Integrated Print & Graphics, the Flesh Company, Impressions Direct, and AmeriPrint brands.

