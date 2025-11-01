Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) Earns “Hold (C)” Rating from Weiss Ratings

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CVE)‘s stock had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Weiss Ratings in a report released on Thursday,Weiss Ratings reports.

CVE has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Research raised shares of Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. National Bankshares reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Cenovus Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Cenovus Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

Cenovus Energy Stock Up 1.0%

CVE stock opened at $16.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Cenovus Energy has a 52 week low of $10.23 and a 52 week high of $18.60.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CVE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.19. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The business had revenue of $10.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cenovus Energy

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 104.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Cromwell Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 1,165.1% during the 1st quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 3,049 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808 shares during the period. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Cenovus Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.

