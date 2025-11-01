Canterbury Resources (ASX:CBY) Insider Grant Craighead Buys 1,476,867 Shares of Stock

Canterbury Resources Limited (ASX:CBY – Get Free Report) insider Grant Craighead bought 1,476,867 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.02 per share, with a total value of A$29,537.34.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 million, a P/E ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 1.02.

Canterbury Resources Limited engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Australia and Papua New Guinea. It primarily explores for copper, molybdenum, and gold deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Briggs, Mannersley, and Fig Tree tenements located in central Queensland; and Ekuti Range, Wamum, and Bismarck projects located in Papua New Guinea.

