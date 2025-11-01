Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Has $1.10 Million Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF $SCHM

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lowered its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 39,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,625 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHM. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 27.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 7,300,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581,924 shares during the period. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,844,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,201,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,880,000 after purchasing an additional 616,733 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 28.6% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,658,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,409,000 after buying an additional 368,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 78.9% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 640,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,787,000 after purchasing an additional 282,489 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of SCHM opened at $29.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.29. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $22.41 and a 12 month high of $30.31.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

