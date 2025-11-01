Potlatch Corporation $PCH Stock Holdings Reduced by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank lowered its position in Potlatch Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,663 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Potlatch were worth $1,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Potlatch by 1.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 166,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,519,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in shares of Potlatch by 254.6% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 876,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,547,000 after buying an additional 629,334 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Potlatch in the first quarter worth about $5,138,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Potlatch by 25.2% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 26,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,214,000 after buying an additional 5,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Potlatch in the first quarter worth about $548,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Potlatch Price Performance

NASDAQ PCH opened at $40.00 on Friday. Potlatch Corporation has a twelve month low of $36.82 and a twelve month high of $48.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 75.47 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.55.

Potlatch Dividend Announcement

Potlatch ( NASDAQ:PCH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter. Potlatch had a return on equity of 2.10% and a net margin of 3.94%.The business had revenue of $354.19 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Potlatch Corporation will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%. Potlatch’s dividend payout ratio is 339.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PCH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Potlatch from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Potlatch in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research cut Potlatch from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (down previously from $49.00) on shares of Potlatch in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Potlatch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.20.

Potlatch Profile

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

