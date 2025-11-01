iShares Core High Dividend ETF $HDV Stock Position Lowered by Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lessened its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 252 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AMG National Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 18,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,167,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 251.4% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 47,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,597,000 after buying an additional 34,179 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,951,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Management Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Management Associates Inc. now owns 21,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,543,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter.

HDV opened at $119.25 on Friday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a one year low of $106.00 and a one year high of $124.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $121.89 and its 200-day moving average is $118.89. The company has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 0.64.

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

