Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Purchases New Shares in JPMorgan Income ETF $JPIE

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $926,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Income ETF by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Income ETF by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $130,000.

NYSEARCA:JPIE opened at $46.41 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.14. JPMorgan Income ETF has a twelve month low of $45.01 and a twelve month high of $46.57.

The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions.

