AMG National Trust Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in Lloyds Banking Group PLC $LYG

AMG National Trust Bank trimmed its position in Lloyds Banking Group PLC (NYSE:LYG – Free Report) by 21.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 467,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 125,090 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $1,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riversedge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 10.5% in the second quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 25,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 2,433 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Thornton Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 20.4% in the first quarter. Jackson Thornton Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,573 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 6.8% in the second quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 2,599 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 16.2% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 2,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 27.2% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 12,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,758 shares in the last quarter. 2.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LYG opened at $4.73 on Friday. Lloyds Banking Group PLC has a one year low of $2.56 and a one year high of $4.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.02.

Lloyds Banking Group ( NYSE:LYG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.07). Lloyds Banking Group had a net margin of 18.04% and a return on equity of 8.38%. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Lloyds Banking Group PLC will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LYG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lloyds Banking Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.

