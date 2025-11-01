Arkadios Wealth Advisors Purchases 639 Shares of Main Street Capital Corporation $MAIN

Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $1,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAIN. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Main Street Capital by 45,123.0% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 590,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,405,000 after purchasing an additional 589,307 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Main Street Capital by 282.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 532,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,105,000 after purchasing an additional 393,101 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Main Street Capital during the first quarter worth about $6,205,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in Main Street Capital during the first quarter worth about $4,840,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Main Street Capital by 272.8% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 84,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,803,000 after purchasing an additional 62,142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Main Street Capital alerts:

Insider Transactions at Main Street Capital

In related news, Director Nicholas Meserve sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total transaction of $940,100.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 82,383 shares in the company, valued at $5,532,018.45. The trade was a 14.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on MAIN. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Main Street Capital in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Main Street Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Main Street Capital from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Main Street Capital in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Main Street Capital from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Main Street Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of NYSE:MAIN opened at $57.01 on Friday. Main Street Capital Corporation has a 1 year low of $47.00 and a 1 year high of $67.77. The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.29 and its 200 day moving average is $60.26.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 96.16%.The company had revenue of $143.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.23 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Main Street Capital Corporation will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

Main Street Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 8th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 8th. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is currently 50.41%.

About Main Street Capital

(Free Report)

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Main Street Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Street Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.