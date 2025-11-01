World Investment Advisors Has $1.29 Million Stock Holdings in Innovator Premium Income 20 Barrier ETF – January $JANH

World Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Innovator Premium Income 20 Barrier ETF – January (NYSEARCA:JANH – Free Report) by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 51,854 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,149 shares during the quarter. World Investment Advisors owned about 0.10% of Innovator Premium Income 20 Barrier ETF – January worth $1,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, CWM LLC boosted its position in Innovator Premium Income 20 Barrier ETF – January by 25.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator Premium Income 20 Barrier ETF – January Price Performance

JANH opened at $24.87 on Friday. Innovator Premium Income 20 Barrier ETF – January has a 1 year low of $22.36 and a 1 year high of $25.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.72.

Innovator Premium Income 20 Barrier ETF – January Company Profile

The Innovator Premium Income 20 Barrier ETF – January (JANH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to provide a consistent income stream and a limited protective barrier against losses over a one-year period. The actively managed fund holds a package of S&P 500 FLEX options and US Treasurys.

